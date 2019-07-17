Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With DB Malcolm Greene?
With just a handful of targets left on Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting board, the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff will be breaking down each one in our ‘Hot Button’ series.
We started the series breaking down Christian Gonazalez, and our second installment takes an in-depth look at Highland Springs (Va.) safety Malcolm Greene.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news