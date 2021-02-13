Last season the Blue Devils were back on top winning their second state title in three years. The Blue Devils were a a monster on offense with a team record 632 points! The Blue Devils tore through the regular season with only one team coming within a touchdown of the Blue Devils and that was Matoaca in the season finale.

The Blue Devils outscored their first three opponents in the playoffs 115-20 before getting a fight from Goochland in the state semifinals where they survived in comeback fashion 35-28!

When they walked off the field at Liberty a 35-7 Class 3 Champion again, the Blue Devils did so thinking the Blue Devils would have TreVeyon Henderson back to run it back in 2020 but... Covid squashed those thoughts and when TreVeyon steps on a field again, it will be for Ohio State.

Hopewell enters the 2020 season being played in 2021 off one of their best decades ever with an 82-43 mark. The Blue Devils won 25 more games than they did in the 2000's and lost 9 fewer games. Their 8 playoff appearances, the most in a decade for the Blue Devils.