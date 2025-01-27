Homecoming, Coach Matt Hutchings Returns To Clover Hill

Rivals.com 4-star Jordan Scott helped State champion South Lakes defeat Maury at the Virginiapreps Classic
Dominic Pleasants scored 20 points as the Blue Devils defeated Catholic in the VaPreps Classic
Keon Mitchell scored 22 points to help lead Norview to a 63-55 win over Kempsville ion the VaPreps Classic
Hunter Brown scored 15 in the 2nd half as Warhill came back to defeat Bayside in the Vapreps Classic
Last fall, Des Jordan accounted for 50 touchdowns and completed 76% of his pass attempts while leading the Cougars...
Rivals.com 4-star Jordan Scott helped State champion South Lakes defeat Maury at the Virginiapreps Classic
Dominic Pleasants scored 20 points as the Blue Devils defeated Catholic in the VaPreps Classic
Keon Mitchell scored 22 points to help lead Norview to a 63-55 win over Kempsville ion the VaPreps Classic