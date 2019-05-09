Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Centreville (Va.) Westfield pro-style passer Noah Kim picked up a Hokie offer this afternoon, and didn't take long to accept it.

Virginia Tech wasted no time in finding a replacement after the recent decommitment of quarterback Tyler Warren.

I am beyond blessed to receive an offer and be COMMITTED to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University! @CoachFuente @coachcornelsen pic.twitter.com/fbSpp1KFVa

The 6-2, 170-pound Kim is a two-star whose previous offers came from FCS programs and mid-major Western Michigan. It perhaps comes as no surprise, then, that the childhood favorite's offer was enough for him to immediately pull the trigger.

With Kim's pledge, the 2020 class is back up to three commitments. Kim led Westfield to the 6A state semifinal last season, where his Bulldogs fell to local rival Woodbridge High.

