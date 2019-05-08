Hokies lose a commitment
And then there were two. According to a report from the local news, Mechanicsville (Va.) Atlee three-star Tyler Warren has decommitted from Virginia Tech.
The 6-5, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback committed to the Hokies last August, becoming the first member of the recruiting Class of 2020. A talented high school football and baseball player, his skillset as a passer didn't develop last Fall like expected, and a switch to tight end has been anticipated for his time in Blacksburg. When the VT coaching staff began to offer other tight ends over the past few weeks, the writing has been on the wall.
Recruiting: @AtleeFootball junior QB Tyler Warren has reopened his recruitment, holds offers from @VT_Football @SpiderFootball @UVAFootball @PennStateFball, @UofLFootball @CuseFootball and @HUBISONFOOTBALL .— HanoverSports RVASN (@hanoversports) May 8, 2019
The No. 17 player in the state of Virginia, Warren will have his fair share of other college opportunities, whether that comes at the quarterback position, or from programs who prefer to view him as a positionless "athlete" prospect.
A pair of wide receivers - New Jersey's Tyreem Powell and South Carolina talent Jalin Hyatt, both three-stars - are the o0nly remaining members of Virginia Tech's 2020 class at this time.