And then there were two. According to a report from the local news, Mechanicsville (Va.) Atlee three-star Tyler Warren has decommitted from Virginia Tech.

The 6-5, 215-pound dual-threat quarterback committed to the Hokies last August, becoming the first member of the recruiting Class of 2020. A talented high school football and baseball player, his skillset as a passer didn't develop last Fall like expected, and a switch to tight end has been anticipated for his time in Blacksburg. When the VT coaching staff began to offer other tight ends over the past few weeks, the writing has been on the wall.