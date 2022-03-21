Hokies land Nebraska transfer Pheldarius Payne

Virginia Tech has gone to the Transfer Portal and landed an important piece in defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne. Originally out of Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Academy, he committed to Nebraska after two years at Lackawanna Community College in Pennsylvania, and played two years as a Husker - he'll have the final one in Orange and Maroon.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaW1lIHRvIHdvcmsgU2Fja3NidXJnICEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Ib2tpZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0hva2llczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RpcDVpbTJqaHEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EaXA1 aW0yamhxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBoZWxkYXJpdXMgUGF5bmUgKEBQaGVs ZGFyaXVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BoZWxkYXJp dXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDYwNDQzMTkwNjAzOTgwODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

A two-star prospect when he left Lackawanna, Payne picked the Huskers over Penn State (where current Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was the headman) and NC State. In two years in Lincoln, Payne played in 18 games, notching 40 total tackles, 4.5 for loss with three sacks. He also deflected two passes at the line of scrimmage. A 6-3, 260-pound OLB at Nebraska, he likely projects to more of a true defensive end in Blacksburg. The DE eligibility chart for 2022 now looks like this:

2022 Eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Keyshawn Burgos* Cole Nelson*

Eli Adams Mattheus Carroll Wilfried Pene

Tyjuan Garbutt Gunner Givens*



Jaylen Griffin Kyree Moyston* Pheldarius Payne Nigel Simmons, W

He should be in contention for a starting position, though the Hokies should have plenty of returning strength in the form of Tyjuan Garbutt (27 starts), Eli Adams (five starts) and Jaylen Griffin (three starts). With Payne's arrival, the Hokies are close to the NCAA-mandated scholarship maximum of 85, though head coach Brent Pry noted that there will likely be plenty of attrition after the conclusion of spring ball, so there should be plenty more room for talented players if there are enough interested in joining.