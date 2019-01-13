Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's recent success recruiting the receiver position could continue into 2020. Norfolk (Va.) Maury receiver KeAndre Lambert includes the Hokies in his top 11 list.

Clemson, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, and USC are the other schools still in the mis for the three-star. Lambert eliminated programs like Nebraska and Wake Forest from the running for his signature. Teammate Sheridan Jones signed with Clemson in December, while VT has offered multiple underclassmen at Maury High School.

The 6-1, 168-pounder has long been high on Virginia Tech, with multiple past visits to Blacksburg. He is ranked the three-star and the No. 6 in-state player in the 2020 class, along with the No. 63 wideout nationally.

Lambert hasn't announced plans for further trimming his list, but has been expected to make an early decision at some point in the process.