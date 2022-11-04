Virginia Tech's fates in the 757 will depend upon landing a few prospects and letting a visible trend grow among Tidewater-area players. That effort took a step forward this week when the Orange and Maroon made the top 10 for Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2024 receiver Tasean Young-Stieff.

Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Ole Miss, North Carolina, and Penn State are the other programs on his top schools list at this stage. Buffalo, Old Dominion, and Pitt are among those that have offered but do not have Young-Stieff's attention at this stage. Of course, it's reasonably early in the process, and a renaissance is possible for basically any school pursuing him. The Hokies offered under the previous coaching staff (defensive backs coach Ryan Smith was his lead recruiter), but the interest has been maintained with receivers coach Fontel Mines picking up the torch. Young-Stieff last visited Blacksburg for a spring practice in April. He has not announced further plans for narrowing his list, but the 6-0, 155-pounder has plenty of time to do so before Signing Day 2024 rolls around.