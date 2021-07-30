 VirginiaPreps - Hokies in the final five for hoops target Tyler Nickel
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 21:14:52 -0500') }} basketball

Hokies in the final five for hoops target Tyler Nickel

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

Virginia Tech remains in the hunt for one of the top Class of 2022 prospects still on the recruiting board.

Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham small forward Tyler Nickel is down to five schools - and Virginia Tech is one.

