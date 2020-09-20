 VirginiaPreps - Hokies in early top 12 for top local athlete
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 15:59:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies in early top 12 for top local athlete

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's not every recruiting cycle that a Rivals100 prospect hails from Southwest Virginia - but 2022 is one of those classes.

Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt athlete/OL Gunner Givens is the No. 48 prospect in the nation, with offers from coast to coast. He's narrowed his list to continue considering just 12 of those programs.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}