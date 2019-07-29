News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 08:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies add PWO kicker to 2020 class

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2020 class took off over the weekend - with two scholarship commitments - and kicker Kyle Lowe adds to it.The 6-3, 190-pounder from Richmond (Va.) Crosby will join the squad as a pr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}