Hokies add PWO kicker to 2020 class
Virginia Tech's 2020 class took off over the weekend - with two scholarship commitments - and kicker Kyle Lowe adds to it.The 6-3, 190-pounder from Richmond (Va.) Crosby will join the squad as a pr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news