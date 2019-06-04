Hinds Goes Yard, Sends Dolphins to State Semis
With a spot in the Class 6 State Semis and their season on the line, Ocean Lakes shined bright on a sunny day in southern Virginia Beach.The Dolphins sent Micah Singer to the mound who ended up bei...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news