News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 19:02:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Hinds Goes Yard, Sends Dolphins to State Semis

Ung3n7btkdm7ybguavv0
Ocean Lakes improved to 18-6 overall following their 2-0 shutout of Colonial Forge in the Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals in Virginia Beach (Reese Nobles)
Reese Nobles
VirginiaPreps.com Correspondent

With a spot in the Class 6 State Semis and their season on the line, Ocean Lakes shined bright on a sunny day in southern Virginia Beach.The Dolphins sent Micah Singer to the mound who ended up bei...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}