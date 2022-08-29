The last few weeks have been a wild ride for Richmond (Va.) Varina star linebacker Kaveion Keys . After setting a decision date for August 27th, Texas A&M and Auburn came calling. The scholarship offers from the SEC schools have intrigued Keys and he is going to take official visits to both schools but that didn't stop him from announcing his commitment a couple days later than originally scheduled.

"They know what I can do on the field," Keys said. "Coach Brown, coach Chizik, coach Thig and the other coaches have a good relationship with me and there is a lot off the field there that I liked. I want to do broadcasting in the future and coach Mack Brown and coach Chizik have been on ESPN and done that already so they have a few connections with that.

"There is a family vibe at UNC," he said. "There are a lot of Virginia people down there, especially George Pettaway and Andre Greene. We have a good relationship and talk almost everyday building a connection. It kind of felt unreal to be in a category with them because they've done so much for the state of Virginia It really feels good knowing that I can play with them and be a part of the team with them. They'll be there when I get there and they can get be better on the field and off the field by leading by example.

"They didn't have a great season last year but they're building something this year and the talent and coaching there is unbelievable," said Keys. "I've been there three times and it's been special every time. It's a good feeling there, it feels like home, and it's not too far away.

"I'm going to be watching how the coaches coach during the season," he said. "I want to see how coach Thig and coach Chizik bring the energy for them every single day and coach up the guys. I know there will be some bad days but it's all about how you get up. If you go in there and do your job and be focused on your craft and your team, you should be all right. I feel like those coaches are setting up the players to win and get to the next level. I have faith in those guys.

"I'm not going to lie, they played unbelievable this weekend," Keys said. "I was so impressed with Drake Maye and his five touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense was flying around. They were blocking and killing guys. There was a lot of energy and it was a packed house for a week zero game. It just tells you how much Carolina football has come up. People try to say it's a basketball school but I feel like you get the best of both worlds there."