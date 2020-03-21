Watch Highlights of Hampton's 54-49 triumph over previously undefeated Loudoun Valley in the VHSL Class 4 Girls Basketball State Semifinals at Norfolk State University's Echols Hall on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Down 18-6 after one quarter of play, Hampton began its rally in the second period, outscoring the Vikings 16-5 in that frame. That gave Loudoun Valley a slim 23-21 lead at half-time. But Hampton matched its first half output with 21 third quarter points while limiting the Vikings to just 12.

Hampton took a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to improve to 26-1 overall. Leading the way with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the arc was La'Nae Stokes. Two-time Peninsula District Player of the Year Jayla Hearp added 14 points and 8 rebounds.

For Loudoun Valley in defeat, Jordan Campbell had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Louis Volker contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Vikings finished the season at 23-1 overall.

Video courtesy of Tyler Baines with narration from VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield.