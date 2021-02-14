The Springers were a team on a mission to win an unprecedented fifth straight state title. The Springers with an enhanced schedule did not tear through the teams on their schedule as they had in previous years. Oscar Smith had them down early but the Springers found a way back. Manchester had them down early but the Springers found a way back. The Springers got a fight from Colonial Forge but survived setting the stage for their showdown with Varina in a tough one at Hermitage that went down to the very end... but as they always do, they found a way.

After a 38-21 win over Henrico the Springers and Blue Devils met for the second time in three weeks and we know what happened next. In a game that mirrored their first meeting, the roles were reversed and it was Varina who was the one to end the Springers 38-game win streak and their reign as Class 5 state champions.

Despite the premature ending the Springers ended the decade as the best team in the region with 110 wins and 16 losses which is a program best in a decade. The Springers won 28 more games and lost 11 fewer games, they made the playoffs 8 times, had 22 playoff wins and of course won 4 state titles.

All that said, the Springers have unfinished business for the Springers that were on the field that day were not accustomed to not playing for a state title and that is a driving force as they head into the Spring season.