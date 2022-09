Highland Springs continued it's "revenge tour" Friday evening by handily defeating the top-ranked team in West Virginia, the Martinsburg Bulldogs, 34-3. Martinsburg came to Richmond last year and came away with the 26-25 victory and it was something the Springers have kept in mind for the past year.

"Coming here was a statement game for us. We wanted to rectify the situation from last year and put some things to bed," an excited Loren Johnson stated after his teams victory.

Khristian Martin led the balanced offensive attack. He was 10/18 for 300 yards and a TD/INT. On the ground, Martin rushed for 114 yards and three scores.

His first rushing touchdown of the night came on their first drive of the game. After forcing the Bulldogs to a three-and-out, Martin led his team down the field and capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Springers up 7-0 (Kick Dent).