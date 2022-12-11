Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson talks about winning the Class 5 state championship for a 5th time alongside (left to right); DB Braylon Johnson, QB Khristian Martin, LB Brennan Johnson & DB/WR Takye Heath.

A 4-year starter, this would be Braylon's last game as a Springer alongside his dad (head coach) and brother (Brennan). Braylon came away with four tackles. Braylon has previously committed to Virginia Tech.

Khristian Martin put up 142 yards of offense and connected with Takye on a touchdown in the championship game.

Brennan Johnson had an interception, 5 tackles and was in on a sack.

Takye Heath, bound for Virginia Tech and all smiles following a game that saw him with 5 tackles, an interception plus 15 yards and a touchdown on offense.



