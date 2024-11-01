High-three-star CB Shamari Earls flips commitment to Michigan from Georgia

Michigan has successfully flipped class of 2025 high-three-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia. Earls announced his decision to pledge to the Wolverines on Friday.

He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend to watch the Wolverines defeat rival Michigan State, 24-17. Earls also took a visit to Michigan in June.

Prior to his commitment to Georgia, Earls was originally committed to South Carolina from April until July. He took an official visit to Georgia during the weekend of June 21 through June 23. A couple weeks later, Earls announced his decommitment from the Gamecocks and his pledge to head coach Kirby Smart, defensive backs coach Donte Williams and the Bulldogs on July 7.

He told UGASports.com at the time that his commitment to Georgia felt "great" and that his goal when he would have arrived in Athens was "bringing back DBU."

Despite his status with the Bulldogs, however, Michigan stayed in communication. Earls built strong relationships with U-M head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, and the Wolverines' persistence paid off. His bond with Moore and Morgan, and the thought of playing for a defensive coordinator with a lot of NFL experience in Wink Martindale, while potentially competing for early playing time, ultimately were all factors that helped Michigan flip Earls.