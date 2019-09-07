Hear a replay of the Saturday, September 7, 2019 edition of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield.

To open the show, Matt went through Wednesday's night scores involving the Beach District as well as the Friendship Cup rivalry involving Churchland and Western Branch. The infamous Keith from Smithfield called in before the break.

In the show's second segment, Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott joined the show to discuss his Tigers taking on reigning four-time State Champion Highland Springs on Saturday night at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Matt continued with some talk along with producer Alex Brooks about the NBA 2K video game with Churchland's court. An interview with Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White following his team's 27-0 shutout of First Colonial was also played back.

To close the program, Matt provided his game to check out in each of the five districts - Beach, Eastern, Southeastern, Peninsula and Bay Rivers - coming up next week.





