Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, August 3, 2019.
To open the show, Matt and Ed shared their thoughts and prayers on the passing of John Byrd, a young man who was an infielder on a First Colonial soccer team that made the State Playoffs each of the past two years. John became ill in 2018 as doctors found cancerous germ cell tumors and he recently passed away.
The guys also touched on the topic of Instant Replay and how much of a reality is it for High School Football in our state.
Five guests from the coaching world across Hampton Roads came on, beginning with Lakeland's Clint Wright. The head man of the Cavaliers in Suffolk discussed the Old School Classic taking place at King's Fork High.
Following Coach Wright was Dealton Cotton, who has double duties at Norview High in Norfolk. Cotton serves as both Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Pilots.
To kick-off the 11 AM hour, Kermit Buggs, a former assistant football coach at Penn State and ODU, chatted about the 'Fun, Fast and Ferocious,' King's Fork Bulldogs.
Grafton's new Head Football Coach Errold Cobbins discussed the challenges ahead for the Clippers in the Bay Rivers District, while Danny Dodson of Woodside chatted about his upcoming 21st at the helm of the Wolverines.
Interview with Lakeland Hoops Coach Clint Wright:
Lakeland Head Basketball Coach Clint Wright joins Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 to discuss the Old School Classic taking place at King's Fork High in Suffolk.
The Old School Classic features alum basketball players from Suffolk and surrounding areas participating in a game to rekindle memories of yesteryear.
Interview with Norview Football Coach Dealton Cotton:
Norview Head Football Coach Dealton Cotton joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
In his previous stint at the helm of the Pilots, Cotton went 39-21 overall and guided Norview to the State Semis in 2016. He also coached Maury to a 29-15 overall and the Eastern Region Division 5 Final in 2006.
Cotton, who coached at the college level with Old Dominion University, currently served as Athletic Director at Norview in addition to coaching football. His Pilots open the 2019 campaign on August 30th at home against Nansemond River.
Interview with King's Fork Football Coach Kermit Buggs:
New King's Fork Head Football Coach Kermit Buggs joins Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
In addition to their mattress fundraiser, Coach Buggs discusses his background and the outlook for the upcoming season with the Bulldogs. He comes to King's Fork after previous college coaching stints at Old Dominion and Penn State, where he was an aide to the late great Joe Paterno.
Buggs is back at the High School level for the first time since his days at Surry, where he led the Air Cougars to a state title in 1999.
King's Fork opens the season on August 30th at Smithfield.
Interview with Grafton Football Coach Errold Cobbins:
New Grafton Head Football Coach Errold Cobbins joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
It's the first gig as a Head Coach at the High School level for Cobbins, who takes over a Clippers program that didn't win a single game on the field last year.
Grafton opens at home on August 30th against Churchland.
Interview with Woodside Football Coach Danny Dodson:
Woodside Head Football Coach Danny Dodson joins Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Coach Dodson gives an outlook of the Wolverines for this year. Woodside has made the playoffs six straight years under Dodson, who came to the Newport News school in 1999 after serving as Head Coach at Craig County and spending a year as an assistant at Western Branch.
In 20 seasons at the helm, Dodson has gone 130-88 overall, reaching the playoffs on 12 different occasions. His tenure was highlighted by a 10-0 regular season in 2011.