Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, August 3, 2019.

To open the show, Matt and Ed shared their thoughts and prayers on the passing of John Byrd, a young man who was an infielder on a First Colonial soccer team that made the State Playoffs each of the past two years. John became ill in 2018 as doctors found cancerous germ cell tumors and he recently passed away.

The guys also touched on the topic of Instant Replay and how much of a reality is it for High School Football in our state.

Five guests from the coaching world across Hampton Roads came on, beginning with Lakeland's Clint Wright. The head man of the Cavaliers in Suffolk discussed the Old School Classic taking place at King's Fork High.

Following Coach Wright was Dealton Cotton, who has double duties at Norview High in Norfolk. Cotton serves as both Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of the Pilots.

To kick-off the 11 AM hour, Kermit Buggs, a former assistant football coach at Penn State and ODU, chatted about the 'Fun, Fast and Ferocious,' King's Fork Bulldogs.

Grafton's new Head Football Coach Errold Cobbins discussed the challenges ahead for the Clippers in the Bay Rivers District, while Danny Dodson of Woodside chatted about his upcoming 21st at the helm of the Wolverines.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon, follow the show's Twitter page @HSSportsTalk941 and to speak with the fellas call 757-687-9494.



