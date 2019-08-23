Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Hour 1 featured play-backs with VirginiaPreps.com's Reese Becker and a couple of standout players from Greenbrier Christian as well as Norcom Head Football Coach Robert Jackson, who also serves as the Portsmouth school's Athletic Director.

In the second hour, Kellam Head Football Coach Chris DeWitt and Booker T. Washington Head Football Coach Darvin 'D.J.' Alexander gave previews for their squads.

Sound from scrimmages with Tallwood's John Kepple, King's Fork's Kermit Buggs, Kempsville's Daryl Cherry and Churchland's Dontrell Leonard also aired on the show.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon, follow the show's Twitter page @HSSportsTalk941 and to speak with the fellas call 757-687-9494.





