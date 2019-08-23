High School Sports Talk Replay - 8-17-19 Show
Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Hour 1 featured play-backs with VirginiaPreps.com's Reese Becker and a couple of standout players from Greenbrier Christian as well as Norcom Head Football Coach Robert Jackson, who also serves as the Portsmouth school's Athletic Director.
In the second hour, Kellam Head Football Coach Chris DeWitt and Booker T. Washington Head Football Coach Darvin 'D.J.' Alexander gave previews for their squads.
Sound from scrimmages with Tallwood's John Kepple, King's Fork's Kermit Buggs, Kempsville's Daryl Cherry and Churchland's Dontrell Leonard also aired on the show.
Hour 1 of High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from 8/17/19:
During the first hour with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com, Norcom Head Football Coach Robert Jackson called in to chat about the 2019 Greyhounds.
Hour 2 of High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from 8/17/19:
During the second hour with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com, Kellam Head Football Coach Chris DeWitt and Booker T. Washington Head Football Coach Darvin 'D.J. Alexander called in to chat about their teams for the upcoming season.
Interview with King's Fork's Kermit Buggs:
New King's Fork Head Football Coach Kermit Buggs chats following his team's scrimmage at Tallwood on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Buggs previously coached at the collegiate level at Old Dominion University and also at Penn State.
Interview with Tallwood's John Kepple:
Tallwood Head Football Coach John Kepple chats following his team's scrimmage against King's Fork on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Interview with Churchland's Dontrell Leonard:
Churchland Head Football Coach Dontrell Leonard chats briefly following his team's preseason scrimmage at Kempsville in Virginia Beach on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Interview with Kempsville's Daryl Cherry:
New Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry chats following his team's preseason scrimmage with Churchland in Virginia Beach on Friday, August 16, 2019.