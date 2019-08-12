Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Matt flew solo in Huffman & Huffman Brother's In Law Studios with Coach Ed Young on assignment.

Among the guests were Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance, Heritage-Newport News Head Football Coach George 'Chubs' Massenburg and Western Branch Head Football Coach Greg Gibson.

Also, clips with Hickory High grad David Wright from the Tidewater Baseball Shrine and King's Fork sophomore basketball player Jayden Epps were played back during the full show that you can hear above.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon, follow the show's Twitter page @HSSportsTalk941 and to speak with the fellas call 757-687-9494.



