High School Sports Talk Replay - 8-10-19 Show
Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Matt flew solo in Huffman & Huffman Brother's In Law Studios with Coach Ed Young on assignment.
Among the guests were Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance, Heritage-Newport News Head Football Coach George 'Chubs' Massenburg and Western Branch Head Football Coach Greg Gibson.
Also, clips with Hickory High grad David Wright from the Tidewater Baseball Shrine and King's Fork sophomore basketball player Jayden Epps were played back during the full show that you can hear above.
Interview with Western Branch Coach Greg Gibson:
Western Branch Head Football Coach Greg Gibson joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Gibson has been at the helm of the Bruins in Chesapeake since 2012. They look to bounce back after a winless campaign.
The Bruins renew their Friendship Cup rivalry with Churchland when they open the 2019 campaign on the road against the Truckers on September 6th.
Interview with Heritage-Newport News Coach George Massenburg:
Heritage Head Football Coach George 'Chubs' Massenburg joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
An alum of Hampton High, Massenburg has guided the Hurricanes to a 57-37 overall record in eight seasons at the helm with seven straight playoff appearances. That includes a 12-2 mark and State Semifinal trip in 2013.
Prior to his arrival, the Canes had suffered 12 straight losses. Massenburg's Hurricanes open the 2019 campaign on August 29th at Warhill, the team that beat them to begin and conclude their 2018 season.
Interview with Atlantic Shores Coach Wayne Lance:
Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Coach Lance discusses his background, both coaching and away from the field, along with a preview of this year's Seahawks squad.
Atlantic Shores opens the 2019 campaign against Isle of Wight Academy on August 23rd at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.