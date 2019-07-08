Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, July 6, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

To open the show, Matt - while waiting for Ed's arrival - hit on the news of Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers as well as the NBA team's trade to acquire Paul George from Oklahoma City. Then, when Ed arrived, he ranted on the outrageous contracts in pro basketball.

When Ed and Matt went to the phones, they heard from the infamous Keith of Smithfield. Playback interviews with Indian River's Marcus Ferebee and Wilson's Anton Cannady - both embarking on journeys as new Head Football Coaches - aired.

In the second hour of the show, Green Run's Lakeem Rudolph - a recent Virginia Tech football commit - along with Stallions Head Coach Brandon Williams joined the guys in studio.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1. You can call the show at 757-687-9494 as well as follow the Twitter page, @HSSportsTalk941, for further updates on the program.