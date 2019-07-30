Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, July 27, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

The fellas did the show live from Virginia Wesleyan University for the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp, featuring a total of 46 teams - varsity and junior varsity - competing on the hardwood.

Their first interview guest was Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey, who discussed the graduated players and fresh faces for the Knights in 2019-20. His Peninsula Catholic squad won the Ben Moore Fall League last year.

Virginia Wesleyan Head Coach Dave Macedo, who earned his 400th career victory last season, joined the guys at the beginning of the 11 AM hour. Coach Macedo is set to embark on his 20th season at the helm of the Marlins and has never finished below .500 while making three Final Four trips. His run was highlighted by the D-3 National Championship.

Lake Taylor's new Head Basketball Coach, Derek 'Yogi' Edwards, came on to chat about his promotion after spending several seasons as an assistant to the now retired Kenny Brown. The Titans will be seeking their third straight trip to the State Tournament at the Class 4 level.

Grafton Head Basketball Coach Jeremy Jordan stopped by to conclude the show, weighing the pros and cons of Twitter if Ed Young decides to get an account. Jordan's Clippers have annually been among the area's best teams out of the Bay Rivers District as he heads into next season nine victories shy of 200 for his career.

