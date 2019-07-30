High School Sports Talk Replay - 7-27-19 Show
Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, July 27, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
The fellas did the show live from Virginia Wesleyan University for the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp, featuring a total of 46 teams - varsity and junior varsity - competing on the hardwood.
Their first interview guest was Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey, who discussed the graduated players and fresh faces for the Knights in 2019-20. His Peninsula Catholic squad won the Ben Moore Fall League last year.
Virginia Wesleyan Head Coach Dave Macedo, who earned his 400th career victory last season, joined the guys at the beginning of the 11 AM hour. Coach Macedo is set to embark on his 20th season at the helm of the Marlins and has never finished below .500 while making three Final Four trips. His run was highlighted by the D-3 National Championship.
Lake Taylor's new Head Basketball Coach, Derek 'Yogi' Edwards, came on to chat about his promotion after spending several seasons as an assistant to the now retired Kenny Brown. The Titans will be seeking their third straight trip to the State Tournament at the Class 4 level.
Grafton Head Basketball Coach Jeremy Jordan stopped by to conclude the show, weighing the pros and cons of Twitter if Ed Young decides to get an account. Jordan's Clippers have annually been among the area's best teams out of the Bay Rivers District as he heads into next season nine victories shy of 200 for his career.
Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon, follow the show's Twitter page @HSSportsTalk941 and call the program at 757-687-9494.
Interview with Peninsula Catholic Hoops Coach Trevor Dorsey:
Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey joins VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 at Virginia Wesleyan's 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Coach Dorsey discusses how the off-season is going for the Knights, the players that have departed and moved on to the next level, plus new faces to the program.
Interview with Virginia Wesleyan Coach Dave Macedo:
Virginia Wesleyan University Head Men's Basketball Coach Dave Macedo chats with Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 at the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Macedo has guided the Marlins to a 408-146 overall record (.736) in 19 years at the helm, which includes a gaudy 238-82 mark in the ODAC. They've reached the NCAA Division III Final Four on three separate occasions (2006, 07, 2015) and won the National Championship in 2016.
Interview with Lake Taylor Hoops Coach Derek 'Yogi' Edwards:
New Lake Taylor Head Basketball Coach Derek 'Yogi' Edwards chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Coach Edwards, who takes over for the retiring Kenny Brown, discusses the outlook for the Titans under his direction, his background and more while the squad competes at Virginia Wesleyan along with 45 other teams.
Interview with Grafton Hoops Coach Jeremy Jordan:
Grafton Head Basketball Coach Jeremy Jordan joins Coach Ed Young and VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Virginia Wesleyan's 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Hired in 2009, Jordan has molded the Clippers into one of the state's most successful programs.
Through the 2018-19 campaign, Jordan has led Grafton to a 191-65 overall record in ten seasons at the helm.