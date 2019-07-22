Hear the full episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, July 20, 2019 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield.

Matt and Ed hit on various items around the High School Sports scene each and every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon. The first interview that aired was a conversation between VirginiaPreps.com's Reese Becker with Hickory Head Football Coach Donnell Brown, son of former New York Yankees baseball player Bobby Brown, during the CNU Team Camp.

Daniel Rollins, the new Head Baseball Coach of the Paul D. Camp Hurricanes in Franklin, came on the show along with John 'JB' Blum, an incoming freshman to the program out of Southampton High School.

The interview Matt conducted with York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira while at CNU's Team Camp played as the fellas neared the top of the hour.

To open the second hour of the show, Princess Anne Head Football Coach James Yeager was a guest by phone to preview the upcoming season for the Cavaliers as well as outline his background. Yeager's Cavs open at Beach District rival Kempsville on August 29th.

A couple of playbacks concluded the show with Maury's Darian Varner - who committed to Temple - and Commodores Head Coach Dyrri McCain, while another riveting call from the infamous Keith of Smithfield was sandwiched in between those two interviews.

