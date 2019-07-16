Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, July 13, 2019 with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield.

With Coach Ed Young on assignment / unable to attend due to summer vacation obligations (or so we were informed), Matt went through what's happening in the sports world with producers Thomas Simmons and Rushard Anderson, including as it was happening live on the air Simona Halep defeating Serena Williams in the Women's Wimbledon Championship. They also went through the Question of the Day, asking what school across Hampton Roads has produced the best athletes?

Around 10:30 AM, Matt was joined by Norfolk Academy Head Football Coach Steve Monninger on the phone to chat about the 2019 Bulldogs. Monninger is in his ninth season as the Head Football Coach of the TCIS program looking to make another playoff run.

We were able to get to the bottom of who Southampton's new Head Football Coach is. That was made possible by calls from Keith of Smithfield and Theodore of Southampton, of course.

New Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry called in to discuss the Chiefs, who enter the season with the state's longest losing streak at 56 games. Cherry comes to Kempsville from Beach District rival Tallwood, where he previously served as defensive coordinator.

Lafayette's Tyler Neville - a two-sport standout in football and basketball - came on to discuss his inspiring story. Neville earlier in the week committed to Harvard out of the Ivy League. He discussed that as well as participated in Rapid Fire with Mr. Hatfield.

Lastly, the guys closed the program with an update on Boo Williams at the Nike EYBL, plus tackled the VHSL piloting ESports for the upcoming school-year.

Lastly, the guys closed the program with an update on Boo Williams at the Nike EYBL, plus tackled the VHSL piloting ESports for the upcoming school-year.




