Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, January 8, 2019.

The show opening features a tip of the cap to Coach Ed Young, who was away at the Nansemond River graduation ceremony held at Old Dominion University in Norfolk. For the rest of the opening segment, Matt and producer Thomas Simmons hit on the daily lineup with calls, plus a glance at the Toronto Raptors going up 3-1 on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Matt discusses the records set in NCAA Track & Field by Florida's Grant Holloway, a native of Chesapeake and alum of Grassfield High School. Holloway is expected to compete for U.S. Gold in the 2020 Olympics.

Following a phone call from Steve in Suffolk on the NBA Finals, the first live guest of the morning guest was Tabb Head Baseball Coach Dale Marn, who talked about his 20-3 Tigers as they gear up for a Class 3 State Semifinal matchup with Brookville.

To start the second hour of the show, Hickory Head Baseball Coach Hank Kraft called in to chat about the red hot Hawks as the Region 5A Champs wait to take on Stafford in the State Semis.

A playback from The 757 at 6 with Minnesota Vikings NFL defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes out of Lake Taylor High in Norfolk aired. Holmes, who won a National Championship at Ohio State, returns to Tidewater for his 'How She Gone Eat,' Football Camp at Lake Taylor on June 22nd.

Another interview from The 757 at 6 - with new Kempsville Head Basketball Coach Darren Sanderlin - was played back as well. Sanderlin recently took the job with the Chiefs after coaching at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington, for 17 years.

Lynn Burke - decorated area sports writer from the Daily Press and occasional fill-in on the show for Ed - called in about longtime Hampton Christian Athletic Director Michael Moore having the baseball field there named after him.

Then to finish up the show, a FACT or FICTION replay with Coach Young and Kenny Brown, recently retired Lake Taylor Hoops Head Coach, was played back before Matt & Thomas provided their Belmont Stakes picks for the horse race.

