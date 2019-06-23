Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Lynn Burke - filling in for Coach Ed Young - from Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The first two segments, Matt and Lynn go through some of the latest headlines on the High School Sports front as well as talk to the one and only Keith from Smithfield.

In the show's third segment, Hampton Christian AD Mike Moore - who played in the 1973 College World Series with Georgia Southern against Dave Winfield-led Minnesota - came on to reminisce about his career. Recently, the baseball field at Hampton Christian was named after Moore. He also takes a group of players down each year since 1999 to Cuba.

New Greenbrier Christian Head Football Coach Kevin Washington, a graduate of Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, joined the show to chat about his new position. Washington coached current NBA player John Wall down at Word of God. He'll also serve as basketball coach and track coach at GCA.

New Jamestown Head Boys Basketball Coach Chris Brown came on at the start of the 11 o'clock hour to discuss the Eagles. Brown previously guided the Surry Girls to the Class 1 State Championship game each of the past two seasons, where they fell to Parry McCluer. Prior to that, he led Williamsburg Christian to a private school state title and coached the Lafayette girls.

An interview with Kellam Head Basketball Coach Norm Hassell was played back from their Spring League Championship win over Great Bridge this past week. To conclude the program, Coach Young phoned in to the show.

