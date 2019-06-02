Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young from Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Matt and Ed open with brief remarks on the terrible shooting tragedy that took place the day before in Virginia Beach. They then go over some spring sports playoff notes.

Keith Holliman from Smithfield calls in, followed by Northumberland Head Basketball Coach Michael Stevenson. Coach Stevenson was recently inducted into the Northern Neck Sports Hall of Fame, amassing 277 of his 562 career wins as the Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Indians.

Joining the fellas in studio for the remainder of the program was Kenny Brown, who earlier in the week announced his retirement as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Lake Taylor. Brown won more than 250 games - including the first state title for the Titans in 2018 - during his time on the sidelines.

Grassfield's new Head Boys Basketball Coach Erik Johnson was a guest at the top of the 11 o'clock hour, discussing his new gig with the Grizzlies.

Menchville Head Softball Coach Tim Dragone phoned in to chat about his gals beating Gloucester to capture the Region 5A Tournament Championship in a game where pitcher Sarah Johnson threw a no-hitter.

Both teams move on to the State Playoffs, beginning on Tuesday, June 4th. More phone calls were taken for Coach Brown as they reminisced about his days playing on the Boo Williams travel team alongside Alonzo Mourning, Terry Kirby, J.R. Reid and Bryant Stith.

To close the show, interviews that VirginiaPreps.com's Reese Nobles conducted with Ocean Lakes Head Baseball Coach Pete Zell and sophomore shortstop Carson DeMartini - a Virginia Tech commit - were played back from their victory over Cox in the Region 6A Championship.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to High School Sports Talk + you can call the show at 757-687-9494.






