Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, May 25, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield.

To open the show, Matt - minus his normal co-hort Coach Ed Young (on assignment) - goes through the scoreboard for Virginia High School Baseball Region Playoff action. The one and only Keith from Smithfield calls in, revealing his last name for the first time ever on the program.

Churchland third-year Head Softball Coach Matt Arrington was a guest around 10:30 AM to discuss the Truckers and their Monday regional playoff matchup in Class 4 against Portsmouth rival Woodrow Wilson.

Interview playbacks with Maury RB C.J. Beasley, who committed to Virginia Tech, and Princess Anne Class of 2021 DB Tony Grimes aired. Also, interviews with coaches Dyrri McCain of the Maury Commodores and Glenwood Ferebee of the Indian River Braves played on the show.

Matt Ittner, Head Baseball Coach of the Cox Falcons, came on to discuss his team's regional quarterfinal victory over Woodside as well as upcoming semifinal matchup with First Colonial at Grassfield High in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon + call in at 757-687-9494 to chat with the guys on the show.



