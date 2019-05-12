Full Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com with Matthew Hatfield on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, May 11, 2019.

With Coach Young unable to appear in studio as he recovers from knee surgery for a torn meniscus, Matt and producer Thomas Simmons go over the show along with Golden State's win over Houston in Game 6 of the NBA's Western Conference Semis from the night before until Keith of Smithfield calls in for his weekly call.

In the second segment, Salem running back Kaelon Black, who discusses his recruitment and thoughts on the upcoming season.

Lakeland's new Head Football Coach Joe Jones, previously a defensive coordinator at Oscar Smith, came on to chat about his background and what drew him to the Suffolk job.

To close out the first hour of the program, Matt's interview with Oscar Smith 2020 LB Malcolm Britt - who holds over a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and is among the best players his position on the field - aired.

Starting the show's second hour, Western Branch alum Jordan Mason called in to talk about helping Christopher Newport University win the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament as they get ready for the NCAA Division III Tournament. Mason recently became CNU's all-time hits leader.

After Mason, an interview Matt conducted with Ocean Lakes Class of 2021 WR/DB Myles Alston from their College Day Showcase was played back. Alston holds double-digit offers.

Another player on the cusp of a dozen offers - Green Run two-sport standout Lakeem Rudolph - chatted with Matt about helping the Stallions reach the State Basketball Tournament following his devastating injury as well as what's happening for him on the football recruiting front.

To finish up the show, Coach Young called in to weigh in on the Riverheads coaching situation along with a couple other items.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon




