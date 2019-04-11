Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Matt's usual co-host - Coach Ed Young - was on assignment. Robbie Vogler sat in as the producer on the other side of the glass.

Segment 2 (at the 21:20 mark) - Former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ruben Brown out of E.C. Glass High in Lynchburg speaks with Matt about his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame for the Class of 2019.

Segment 3 (at the 36:35 mark) - Former Great Bridge Head Baseball Coach Wiley Lee, who led the Wildcats to a pair of state titles, chats with Matt about his jersey #11 being retired this past week. Lee, a member of the ODU Sports Hall of Fame, also talks about the current baseball scene and his time coaching his son, Justin, both at Great Bridge and Norfolk State University.

Segment 4 (at the 56:25 mark) - Interview with former ODU Lady Monarchs Coach Wendy Larry as she is inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame for the Class of 2019. Coach Larry won more than 600 games in her career, highlighted by 17 straight CAA titles at ODU and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances that included a run to the 1997 National Championship game.

Segment 5 (at the 1:10:30 mark) - Playback Interview with Philadelphia 76ers forward Michael Scott out of Deep Creek High in Chesapeake and UVA.

Segment 6 (at the 1:33:00 mark) - Kecoughtan High School product and Hampton native Milan Brown, a current assistant coach in the ACC at Pittsburgh, joined Matt by phone from Minneapolis to discuss the Final Four and more.

Segment 7 - Coach Ed Young, Matt's usual co-host, calls in briefly on his birthday weekend to offer up picks on the Final Four games.





