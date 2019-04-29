High School Sports Talk Replay - 4-27-19 Show
In studio for the first three segments was First Colonial Head Basketball Coach Mark Butts, who made a sketch of both Matt & Ed. Also an art teacher at First Colonial, Coach Butts discussed his passion of painting along with coaching basketball as the Virginia Wesleyan Hall of Famer gears up for his final season on the sidelines with the Patriots in 2019-20.
An interview with Cox 4-Star DB Keontae Jenkins was played back on his college commitment to TCU.
In Hour 2, Grassfield Head Baseball Coach Gary Spedden joined the fellas to chat about achieving career victory #400 as well as the 10-4 start for his Grizzlies with the regional playoffs a month away.
Coach Spedden recently earned his 400th career victory and the Grizzlies currently sit at 10-4 overall before their Southeastern District matchup at King's Fork on Tuesday. A year ago, the team missed the regional playoffs. So far this season, pitcher Dom McDonald has tossed a pair of no-hitters.
Previously, Spedden - a Richmond native - coached at Ocean Lakes, Green Run and Lafayette.