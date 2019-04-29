Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, April 27, 2019.

In studio for the first three segments was First Colonial Head Basketball Coach Mark Butts, who made a sketch of both Matt & Ed. Also an art teacher at First Colonial, Coach Butts discussed his passion of painting along with coaching basketball as the Virginia Wesleyan Hall of Famer gears up for his final season on the sidelines with the Patriots in 2019-20.

An interview with Cox 4-Star DB Keontae Jenkins was played back on his college commitment to TCU.

In Hour 2, Grassfield Head Baseball Coach Gary Spedden joined the fellas to chat about achieving career victory #400 as well as the 10-4 start for his Grizzlies with the regional playoffs a month away.

