Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Among the guests - former NFL Pro Bowl QB Michael Vick out of Newport News came on to discuss the new Teen Center at the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula with the guys.

An interview with longtime ODU administrator Debbie White - one of the newest members of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame - was aired following Vick's appearance.

Hampton Crabbers Head Baseball Coach Danny Mitchell came on to discuss his unblemished squad, key standouts, plus took on Coach Young in the always popular FACT or FICTION trivia game.

