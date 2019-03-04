High School Sports Talk Replay - 3-2-19 Show
In the opening segments, the fellas go through the VISAA and VHSL State Basketball Tournament scores from Friday night. They then go to the phones and talk with Keith from Smithfield / Surry.
Deep Creek Head Girls Basketball Coach Kip Sutton and Maury Head Basketball Coach Brandon Plummer were guests by phone following their State Tournament quarterfinal victories.
Playbacks with Surry Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Brown and Surry's Monte Pope - who hit a buzzer-beater in their win over Riverheads - aired. To finish things up, the guys make their State Championship picks as well.
Interview with Deep Creek Head Girls Hoops Coach Kip Sutton:
Coach Sutton discussed his squad's State Tournament quarterfinal win over Monacan as they prep for a State Semifinal matchup with Lake Taylor on Tuesday, March 5th at Churchland High in Portsmouth.
Interview with Maury Head Basketball Coach Brandon Plummer:
Plummer's Commodores eliminated Richmond area power L.C. Bird in the State Tournament quarterfinals and take on another team from the '804' area code in Monday's State Semis at Norview in defending State Champ Varina - winners of 46 of their last 47 games.
Interview with Surry Head Basketball Coach James Pope:
Surry Head Coach Jame Pope chats after a 41-39 win over Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 State Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, March 1, 2019. His son, guard Monte Pope, sank a buzzer-beater to break the 39-all tie.
The Cougars will take on Rappahannock in a re-match of the Region 1A Championship, where the winner advances on to the State Final on Saturday, March 9th at VCU in Richmond.
Interview with Surry's Monte Pope after buzzer-beater:
Surry senior guard Monte Pope chats following his buzzer-beater in a 41-39 win over Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 State Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, March 1, 2019.
The Cougars will take on Rappahannock in a re-match of the Region 1A Championship for the right to go to the State Final on Saturday, March 9th.
Interview with Surry Girls Hoops Coach Chris Brown:
Surry Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Brown chats following his team's 51-13 win over Altavista in the VHSL Class 1 State Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Surry didn't allow a point to Altavista in either the second or third quarter, outscoring the Lady Colonels 32-0 in that stretch while forcing 25 turnovers of that 16-minute span.