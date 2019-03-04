Catch the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, March 2, 2019 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

In the opening segments, the fellas go through the VISAA and VHSL State Basketball Tournament scores from Friday night. They then go to the phones and talk with Keith from Smithfield / Surry.

Deep Creek Head Girls Basketball Coach Kip Sutton and Maury Head Basketball Coach Brandon Plummer were guests by phone following their State Tournament quarterfinal victories.

Playbacks with Surry Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Brown and Surry's Monte Pope - who hit a buzzer-beater in their win over Riverheads - aired. To finish things up, the guys make their State Championship picks as well.

Tune in each and every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to ESPN Radio 94.1.



