Hear a Replay of the Saturday, December 29, 2018 episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Lynn Burke, filling in for Coach Ed Young.

The fellas go through the scoreboard, then some playback interviews with Nansemond River's Jeremiah Lewis & Rayshawn Murray as well as Lakeland's Clint Wright.

They also aired playbacks with Kellam's Josh Talbert, Lake Taylor's Kenny Brown and Surry's James Pope.

In the 11:05 AM segment, the guys were joined by Bishop Sullivan Head Girls Basketball Coach Larry Bowman, who has over 800 career wins.





