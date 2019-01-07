High School Sports Talk Replay - 12-29-18 Show
Hear a Replay of the Saturday, December 29, 2018 episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Lynn Burke, filling in for Coach Ed Young.
The fellas go through the scoreboard, then some playback interviews with Nansemond River's Jeremiah Lewis & Rayshawn Murray as well as Lakeland's Clint Wright.
They also aired playbacks with Kellam's Josh Talbert, Lake Taylor's Kenny Brown and Surry's James Pope.
In the 11:05 AM segment, the guys were joined by Bishop Sullivan Head Girls Basketball Coach Larry Bowman, who has over 800 career wins.
Video Interview with Kellam's Josh Talbert after win over Norcom:
Kellam senior guard Josh Talbert chats after his team's 67-48 win over Norcom on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
Talbert had 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The day prior, he eclipsed 1000 career points, joining the likes of past Kellam greats Trey Freeman (ODU) and Ramone Snowden (JMU) in exclusive company.
Kellam moved to 8-1 overall and extended their winning streak to seven games with the victory.
Also Watch Interview with Kellam Hoops Coach Norm Hassell Here
Video Interview with First Colonial's Shamarr Yates after win over Hickory:
First Colonial junior guard Shmarr Yates - fresh off consecutive 30-plus point performances - discusses his recent hot streak following a 57-54 win for the Patriots over Hickory.
Yates led FC with a game-high 24 points, including a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line. The Patriots improved to 6-5 overall and took a five-game winning streak into 2019.
Also Watch Interview with First Colonial Hoops Coach Mark Butts Here
Interview with Nansemond River's Jeremiah Lewis & Rayshawn Murray after win over Smithfield:
Nansemond River's Jeremiah Lewis & Rayshawn Murray after 77-56 win over Smithfield on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the King's Fork Holiday Tournament.
Also Watch Interview with Nansemond River's Craig Frost Here
Video Interview with Lakeland's Clint Wright after win over King's Fork:
Lakeland Head Basketball Coach Clint Wright chats after his team's 59-49 win at King's Fork on Friday, December 28, 2018. His Cavs advanced to face Nansemond River in the Holiday Tournament Championship at King's Fork on Saturday night.
Interview with Bishop Sullivan Girls Hoops Coach Larry Bowman:
Bishop Sullivan Head Coach Larry Bowman during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, December 29, 2018 with Matt Hatfield and Lynn Burke. Bowman has over 800 wins in his decorated coaching career.