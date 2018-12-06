Hear a Replay of High School Sports Talk from Saturday, December 1, 2018 with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

The fellas began by going over the win for Coach Young's Warriors over Deep Creek in his team's season opener as well as High School Hoops action from the Friday night, plus look at State Semifinal matchups.

An interview with Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin following his team's win over Western Branch was played back. Before signing off on an abbreviated 1 hour edition of the show, Matt and Ed take a look at a few burning questions surrounding the four local '757' teams in the State Semis.

Tune in to the fellas every Saturday - ordinarily from 10 AM to Noon - on ESPN Radio 94.1.