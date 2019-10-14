Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Matt & Coach Young go through the scoreboard of action around Hampton Roads, plus interviews with Maury RB C.J. Beasley (Va. Tech commit) as well as Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer talking to VaPreps' Reese Becker. And of course, Keith from Smithfield calls in, too, with a little bit of football related items around other parts of the state sprinkled in during his chat.

