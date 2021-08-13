High Expectations for Goochland in Jefferson District

Outlook

Entering their first official season in the Jefferson District, Goochland plans to continue their success under head coach Alex Fruth. The fourth year Bulldogs leader directed his team to the state title game in his first season as the general for the team and then journeyed back to the state semifinals the year after that.

In the spring, the Bulldogs reached the regional finals and has now accumulated 32 total victories under Fruth’s leadership. Goochland returns seven offensive starters including senior CJ Towles who holds three in-state offers from Liberty, Virginia, and Old Dominion. Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds earlier in the summer, Towles is a playmaker who can run and pass the ball effectively.

Jason Woodson and Eyan Pace are the lone returning skill players for Goochland's offense. Towles and his new connections will have to adjust quickly, something the Bulldogs have been working hard at since summer camp and practice began this year.

Goochland will return four of their five offensive linemen which should create opportunities for the offense to gel quicker when it comes to live game action.

“The returning offensive linemen and quarterback experience are our strengths,” Fruth said. “Finding our running backs and replacing our center will be things we need to learn quickly.

Defensively, Goochland comes off a season where the unit recorded three shutouts including the playoff opener. De’Andre Robinson and Enrique Alverez anchor the defensive line and nose guard Kia Burton will cause opposing offensive lines havoc in the middle. The biggest question mark for the Bulldogs defense is at the linebacker position where three of the four positions will be filled by players that haven’t started at the varsity level.

Towles will lead a solid secondary group that includes Eyan Pace and sophomore Derek Pierce. The final position is still up for grabs as Aiden Allen and JD Mills battle for the starting role.

While Goochland looks to fill some vital roles, the team does return several athletes to the field that will lead the way in helping the newcomers get acclimated quickly to the Goochland program.

The Bulldogs competition will be different this year but the regular season results should look similar if things come together as planned. Expect Goochland to be back in the postseason and ready to make some noise once again when November rolls around.





Key Contests:

Early in the season, Goochland hosts Collegiate in a matchup between VHSL and VISAA schools. It’s not often that the two divisions square-off in regular season play. This should be a good warmup for both teams following an unusual spring season.

Later in the month, the Bulldogs host Western Albemarle in their first official Jefferson District contest. The Warriors fell just short of the postseason in the spring but played very well under the circumstances. Led by longtime head coach Ed Redmond, Western Albemarle is always up for a task and rest assured the Warriors will not want to let Goochland’s first district victory come at their expense.

In the regular season finale, Goochland hosts Louisa County in a clash of the Titans. Both teams have been at the top of their respective classes for several years. This game may well decide the district crown but will be a great tune-up for both teams before the playoffs as each expects to be in the postseason once again in 2021.

Predicted Regular Season Record: 9-1