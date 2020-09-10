Quarterback Ryan High is aiming to get on the radar of colleges. To date, he's yet to receive an FBS or FCS scholarship offer, surprising to some given his combination of measureables and proven productivity to this point.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound triggerman who starred for the Spotswood Trailblazers of Penn Laird the past few seasons departed the Valley District for the talent rich Tidewater area, where he intends to suit up his senior year for the Princess Anne Cavaliers of Virginia Beach.

Despite missing his team's season-opening victory over East Rockingham in 2019, High consistently put forth quality performances and was extremely efficient, to the tune of 56% completions (108 of 193) for 2030 yards and a 22-5 touchdown to interception ratio on an offense that featured a 2800-yard rusher (Ethan Barnhart). His presence certainly helped in Spotswood securing its first undefeated regular season in 28 years.

An opportunity to gain more exposure awaits High, and others, starting on Friday with the inaugural GAME Academy 7 v 7 Passing League, where he looks to showcase his talents each week at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.