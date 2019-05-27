Hickory Grabs State Bid, Extends Win Streak to 17
In 2018, a pitching rule violation took Hickory from in the State Tournament briefly to out of it as they were forced to forfeit the win and the Maury Commodores instead would move on as a result. ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news