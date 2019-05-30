News More News
Hickory Blanks Menchville 8-0 for Region 5A Crown

After winning the Region 5A title, the Hickory Hawks sit just three wins away from the program's first State Championship since 2014 (Hickory Hawks Twitter)
Reese Nobles
VirginiaPreps.com Correspondent

In Wednesday's Region 5A Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, the top-seeded Hickory Hawks and third-seeded Menchville Monarchs met in a playoff game that didn't have elimination stakes...

