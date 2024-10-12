Hermitage Wins a Thriller over Freeman

Hermitage overcame a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat Freeman 35-31 in an exciting Central Region matchup. Two 4th-and-1 opportunities (one by each team) ultimately played a key factor in the win.
Freeman led 31-28 with under 3:45 to go but decided to go for a 1st down with the ball art their own 29-yard line. A quarterback keeper run failed and gave Hermitage excellent field position with 3:33 remaining. Strong safety Latrell Washington and cornerback Jaron Harris combined for the huge stop.
Hermitage faced their own 4th-and-1 after junior quarterback Benjamin Yeanay scrambled for 14 yards setting up a 4th-and-1 from the 5-yard line. Senior Earlonte Winston converted the 1st down with a 1-yard gain that required a measurement then finished with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers led 35-31. and Freeman had a little over a minute to retake the lead. Three 1st downs left the Mavericks near the midfield marker, however time ran out with the ball in Hermitage territory.
The game was littered with big explosive plays from both offenses. Earlonte Winston gained 36 yards on the Panthers 1st scoring drive including a 7-yard run with 3:01 remaining in the 1st quarter. Freeman answered on their next possession when Jackson Rogish broke free on a 49-yard touchdown run just before the end of the 1st quarter.
The 2nd quarter featured four more touchdowns. Yeanay connected with junior receiver Bryson Robinson for a 46-yard touchdown strike and he also added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Freeman senior Butter Stephenson scored on two consecutive plays from scrimmage with a 70-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard run after a fumble. Stephenson scored a 3rd touchdown on a 15-yard run in the 3rd quarter. He finished with 26 carries for 164 yards while adding 10 receiving yards.