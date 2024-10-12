Hermitage Wins a Thriller over Freeman

Hermitage overcame a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to defeat Freeman 35-31 in an exciting Central Region matchup. Two 4th-and-1 opportunities (one by each team) ultimately played a key factor in the win.

Freeman led 31-28 with under 3:45 to go but decided to go for a 1st down with the ball art their own 29-yard line. A quarterback keeper run failed and gave Hermitage excellent field position with 3:33 remaining. Strong safety Latrell Washington and cornerback Jaron Harris combined for the huge stop.

Hermitage faced their own 4th-and-1 after junior quarterback Benjamin Yeanay scrambled for 14 yards setting up a 4th-and-1 from the 5-yard line. Senior Earlonte Winston converted the 1st down with a 1-yard gain that required a measurement then finished with a 5-yard touchdown run.