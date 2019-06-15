News More News
Henry Coleman has strong final day at NBPA Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — NC State senior power forward target Henry Coleman of Richmond, Va., gave it his all, but his team finished second at the NBPA Camp at the University of Virginia.

Coleman finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes, but his Knicks team lost to the Spurs 100-83 on Saturday.

