For four years DeShawn Holmes donned the black and gold that is Springer football. At Highland Springs Holmes earned All-District, Region & Metro honors under Coach Scott Burton (2 years) and Loren Johnson (2 years). At the time on this staff was Coach Gerald Glasco who his position coach. The two formed a bond, a friendship and relationship that last to this day.

In 2015 Holmes was a young man with degrees and a interest in coaching. A major in theater, minor in education Holmes came to Henrico to apply those degrees. At Henrico at this time was Coach Glasco, now the head coach of the Warriors. Holmes had an interest in coaching and Glasco gave him that opportunity, first at the JV level and then on varsity as defensive backs coach. Now Holmes is in charge of the Warriors program with Glasco leaving following this past season.

Highland Springs was home, Henrico is home now for DeShawn Holmes.

Coach Holmes credits Coach Danny Rocco, his former coach at Richmond for spurring his interest in coaching that led him to this moment in time. "The mindset, tenacity, leadership and impact on building me, not just a player... inspiring".

When De'Shawn's time was up at Richmond he thought about pursuing the pro dream but with a sick grandfather close by, he put family first. Another step in the path, the road to Henrico.

Holmes road has led him to this point but the journey is far from over. DeShawn is now faced with the task of re-building a program that played Highland Springs just five years ago for a region title but has fallen on hard time. Since making the playoffs and finishing the 2019 campaign 6-5, the Warriors have gone 4-21 in the last three seasons.

"Losing a season to Covid was tough and honestly this program has never been able to recover. We got mature, veteran group coming back that we can build on. People think you can't win here, we are going to prove that you can."

Having played at Highland Springs and U of R, DeShawn knows what it takes to be successful. "Highland Springs is the model of success, it's right there for all to see... it starts with community, with mentorship. From Coach Burton & Johnson both, I learned leadership and organizational qualities that I apply everyday in life and will as coach".

Eight years with the Warriors, Coach Holmes knows many of the players that will be returning this fall. "We have a great relationship, they were excited to see me get it but now the work begins to turn things around. This group is starving for the opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong."

Changes are coming to the program although to the extent is yet unclear according to Coach Holmes. Re-energizing and re-innovating this program are the highest priority and that will start with the coaching staff... mixing it up, "some will stay but we will looking to bring some in as well. We are hungry at Henrico, the status quo doesn't apply".

Playing in the Capital District is as tough as they come with Varina & Highland Springs in their backyard... Armstrong coming off their best season in 8 seasons, Hanover returning to form and Patrick Henry always a contender. "We know we have a challenge ahead but we are going to be physical, we are going to work hard to compete and withstand what our opponents face us with week after week. The players have to believe they can play with anyone."

The goal for Coach Holmes is a modest one. "I want us to have fantastic offseason, grow stronger, limber, flexible and grow. If we can do that, we win the day and we will take it day by day and the results will take care of themselves".

Coach DeShawn Holmes made his presence felt on the field at Highland Springs, at Henrico he looks to make presence felt on the sidelines.