Henderson gets a look at Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
TreVeyon Henderson is going to be a priority recruit for Virginia Tech, and he visited Blacksburg Saturday afternoon.

The 5-11, 185-pound athlete out of Hopewell (Va.) High picked up his Hokie offer barely a week before making his way to campus. With that offer in hand, he liked what he saw on campus.

Courtesy TreVeyon Henderson
