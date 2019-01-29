Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

TreVeyon Henderson is going to be a priority recruit for Virginia Tech, and he visited Blacksburg Saturday afternoon.

The 5-11, 185-pound athlete out of Hopewell (Va.) High picked up his Hokie offer barely a week before making his way to campus. With that offer in hand, he liked what he saw on campus.