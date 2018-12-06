Hear Coach Interviews Before State Football Finals
Some coaches around the '757' and '804' made the radio circuit rounds this week before hitting the road for the 2018 VHSL Football State Championships.
Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer is going for his 3rd state title at the helm of the Titans and caught up with Matthew Hatfield on 'The 757 at 6' on Tuesday night on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss the journey and upcoming matchup with Woodgrove in the Class 4 title game on Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Every Thursday on Fox Sports 910, Richmond broadcasters Gary Hess and Gary Criswell host the High School Walk-Thru, featuring area coaches on the show. Three coaches from the '804' area code gearing up for State Championships - Loren Johnson of Highland Springs, Tom Hall from Manchester and Alex Fruth of Goochland - stopped by to discuss their upcoming matchups, which you can hear on the Facebook link below.
More Analysis + Interviews:
Gary Hess from Fox Sports 910 appeared with Matt on The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 to break down the Class 6 State Championship with Freedom vs. Manchester as well as the Class 5 State Championship of Highland Springs vs. Stone Bridge, plus offered his perspective on the balance of power between the '757' area code and teams in the '804' area code.
VirginiaPreps.com's Devin Payne also was a guest on the Thursday High School Walk-Thru with Gary Hess and Coach Gary Criswell on Thursday night to discuss the Freedom / Manchester and Stone Bridge / Highland Springs title games.
