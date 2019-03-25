Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Head Coach Of RB Chris Tyree Sees A Fit In South Bend

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Pay just $3.99/month for the first FIVE MONTHS of a new monthly subscription! That's over 60% savings!

St7mjxomy8qgm30lbf4u
Four-star RB Chris Tyree and his head coach Kevin Tucker saw everything Notre Dame has to offer over the weekend

Running back Chris Tyree wasn’t the only member of the Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale football program to visit Notre Dame this weekend.

Tyree, the No. 60 overall player in the class of 2020, was joined by his head coach, Kevin Tucker, who told Blue & Gold Illustrated it was important to get to campus and get a feel for the culture in South Bend and the Irish coaching staff.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}