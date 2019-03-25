Head Coach Of RB Chris Tyree Sees A Fit In South Bend
Running back Chris Tyree wasn’t the only member of the Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale football program to visit Notre Dame this weekend.
Tyree, the No. 60 overall player in the class of 2020, was joined by his head coach, Kevin Tucker, who told Blue & Gold Illustrated it was important to get to campus and get a feel for the culture in South Bend and the Irish coaching staff.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news