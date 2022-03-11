Hayfield Wins Class 6 Boys, Finishes 32-0 With 67-47 Win Over Battlefield

VHSL Class 6 Boys

Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter and his band of Hawks have now joined an exclusive club. By polishing off a perfect season with a convincing 67-47 win over Battlefield, they are now the Boys Class 6 champions, and one of the few that went through a championship season unblemished and undefeated.





To their credit, Battlefield matched the Hawks basket for basket in the first half and entered the locker room at intermission trailing only 33-29. Maddux Tennant paced the Bobcats with 10 points, but Battlefield lost a key component in the first quarter when 6’5” junior forward Ryan Derderian was lost for the game with a separated shoulder.





“We tried to match their energy,” said Bobcat coach Randy Bills. “But it got harder after Ryan dislocated his shoulder.”





Along with Tennant, Chase Nelson and Hasan Hammad pitched in mightily, with Nelson converting a pair of three-pointers, the second of which put Battlefield ahead at 29-26 with 2:32 left in the first half. Hayfield responded with a 7-0 run.





Continuing with their unique season pattern, the third quarter belonged to Hayfield, who outscored the Bobcats 21-10.





Asked to explain his team’s penchant for putting teams away in the third quarter, Poindexter laughed. “I’d like to think it’s my halftime talks.” Greg Jones, the Hawks’ standout was more analytical.





“It’s hard playing on a big stage, and a bigger court (VCU’s college court is larger than the regulation high school parameters). But we adjust at halftime and the game gets easier in the third period.”





Poindexter concurred but added a caveat. “Once we got settled down, we knew that we could execute. But I had to go deeper into my bench than usual today. We stayed together through the storm.”





Sticking together helped Hayfield (32-0), whose unbeaten season was in jeopardy on several occasions this season. “We would get too confident, too cocky in practice, sometimes, and we had little reminders throughout the year.” In the second game of the season, South County almost upended the Hawks in a district game, falling 78-74. At the season’s midway point, Centreville stayed within six points, dropping a 75-69 decision.





But things started to click just before the playoffs. Remarked Poindexter, ”I think we peaked at the John Marshall game (68-54). We were told that would be the best team we had played up to that point – strong and fast.”





Woodson held strong in the Region 6C quarterfinals before faltering 63-57, while Washington-Liberty lost by a respectable 59-51 margin in the state quarters.





Through all the challenges, Hayfield stayed tough, but Poindexter brought the reasoning full circle at the end of his remarks, stating, “We just play a great brand of basketball.”





An emphatic dunk by Jones (23 pts.) gave the Hawks the lead at 65-42 with 1:54 left in the game. With the game at hand, Poindexter utilized his bench freely, with all 16 players seeing game action.





Three other Hawks scored in double figures. David King had 12 points and seven rebounds, DJ Holloway tacked on 11 points, and Braylon Wheeler contributed 10 points and four assists.





Tennant led all Bobcat scorers with 12.





BATTLEFIELD 18, 11, 10, 8 -- 47

HAYFIELD 16, 17, 21, 13 -- 67

BATTLEFIELD (21-7): Nelson 8, Hammad 9, Tennant 12, Hammersley 9, Derderian 2, Zambrana 0, Warren 2, Gonzalez 0, Lee 0, Evans 0, King 0, Gordon 0, Cramp 3, Flores 0. Totals 19 3-5 47.

HAYFIELD (32-0): Wheeler 10, Holloway 11, Pratt 5, Jones 23, King 12, Tesfaye 0, Rouse 4, Burton 0, Payne 0, Henriquez 0, Ramirez-Novas 0, Souther 0, McKenzie 2, Brown 0, Cage 0, Thompson 0. Totals 23 15-20 67.

Three pointers: Battlefield 6 (Tennant 3, Nelson 2, Cramp). Hayfield 6 (Jones 3, Wheeler, Holloway, Pratt). .