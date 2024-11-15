Hayfield Reinstated to 2024 VHSL Football Playoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is confirming that an appeal filed in the Circuit Court of the County of Fairfax by Hayfield High School parents regarding the reinstatement of the Hayfield football team to the VHSL Class 6 Region C football playoffs has been granted.

Due to this ruling, the Region 6C first-round playoff games scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 15, are postponed. This ruling does not affect tonight's first-round playoff games for Region 6A, Region 6B, or Region 6D.

The following is the new schedule and parings for the Region 6C playoffs:





First Round - Thursday, November 21

#1 Hayfield vs. #8 Thomas Edison

#2 Lake Braddock vs. #7 Mount Vernon

#3 West Springfield vs. #6 South County

#4 Fairfax vs. #5 West Potomac

Second Round - Tuesday, November 26

Region Finals - Saturday, November 30

State Semifinals - Saturday, December 7

State Finals - Saturday, December 14



